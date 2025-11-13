Flag hoisting ceremony: Construction agencies asked to vacate Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Nov 13 Preparations are in full swing for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron dhwaj (flag) atop the spire of the Lord Ram Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has directed all executing and construction agencies to vacate the premises by November 15, allowing time for elaborate decorations to begin.

According to temple officials, this year's celebrations will be even more magnificent, with all subsidiary temples dedicated to Lord Mahadev, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar adorned alongside the main Ram Temple.

The rituals and flag-hoisting ceremonies will be conducted by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the leadership of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri.

The saffron flag, bearing the symbol of the Sun, represents the eternal energy and divine radiance associated with Lord Ram, signifying victory, virtue, and enlightenment.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to reporters, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said, "The discussions and preparations are focused on the Prime Minister's programme. We are ensuring proper arrangements for his visit so that he can tour the temple premises and review all ongoing construction works. The plan will be finalised based on suggestions from the Prime Minister's Office."

He added that the main temple structure and six subsidiary shrines have already been completed, marking a major milestone in the decades-long temple project. "Most of the work is completed. Now the attention is being paid to the beautification of the temple premises, including the plantations," Mishra said.

On the upcoming flag-hoisting event, Mishra noted that technical preparations are being carefully overseen. "We want the flag to be hoisted atop the temple's main spire, and for that, certain technical requirements are being examined. Experts from the Defence Ministry, who specialise in such work, are assisting to ensure that the ceremony on November 25 goes smoothly without any issues."

The event, expected to draw dignitaries, saints, and devotees from across the country, marks another historic moment in Ayodhya's transformation into a grand spiritual and cultural centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor