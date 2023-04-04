'Flight was diverted as precaution': IndiGo after emergency landing of aircraft

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Responding to the emergency landing of the Varanasi -bound flight, IndiGo airlines on Tuesday stated that the flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a 'precaution'.

In a statement, the airline stated, "IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution".

The airline stated that the aircraft is currently in Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection.

"To avoid any further delays, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Vanaras. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

The DGCA had said that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. The body also said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

