Food delivery agent dies after being hit by speeding vehicle in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 28 A food delivery agent working for Zomato was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's state capital, police said.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, was returning home on Tuesday when his two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle on the Outer Ring Road in Kakori.

Chaudhary's limbs were found crushed and it is suspected that other vehicles may have also run over him.

Police were informed about the accident after Tuesday midnight.

The victim's identity was ascertained through his mobile phone found at the site.

Sub-Inspector, Shyam Babu Singh, who is investigating the case, said, "The deceased's younger brother identified him based on the damaged motorcycle, mobile phone and clothes."

Singh added that Chaudhary was apparently returning home when he was hit by the speeding vehicle.

An investigation is underway into the incident, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor