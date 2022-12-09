"For good governance, you need to connect with common people..." President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie on Friday.

Addressing the Officer Trainees, the President said that as she was addressing them, the words of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were echoing in her memory. In April 1947, Sardar Patel was meeting a batch of IAS trainees. At that time he had said "We must expect and we have a right to expect the best out of every civil servant in whatever position of responsibility he or she may be".

The President said that today we can proudly say that the civil servants have lived up to these expectations, read a press statement from the President's Secretariat.

The President noted that the main mantra of this Foundation Course is "we, not I". She expressed confidence that the officer trainees of this Course would shoulder the responsibility of taking the country forward with a collective spirit. She said that many of them would run the administration of a large part of the country for the coming 10-15 years and would be connected with the masses. They could give a concrete shape to the India of their dreams, she added.

Referring to the Academy's motto 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam' which means 'character is the highest virtue', the President said that the method of training at LBSNAA is based on the principle of Karma-yoga, in which character is of great importance. She advised officer trainees to be sensitive towards the underprivileged section of the society.

She said that 'Anonymity', 'Ability' and 'Austerity' are the ornaments of a civil servant. These qualities would give them self-confidence throughout the service period.

The President said that the values which officer trainees have learned during the training should not be confined to theoretical scope. They would come across many challenges and difficulties while working for the people of the country. In those circumstances, they have to act with full confidence following these values. Leading India on the path of progress and development and paving the way for upliftment of the people of the country, is their constitutional duty as well as moral responsibility.

President Murmu said that any work for the benefit of the society can be accomplished efficiently only when all the stakeholders are taken along. When officers would take their decisions keeping in mind the marginalized and deprived sections of the society, they would certainly be successful in achieving their goals.

The President said that good governance is the need of the hour. Lack of good governance is the root of many of our social and economic problems. To understand the problems of the people, it is necessary to connect with the common people. She advised officer trainees to be humble to connect with people. She said that only then they would be able to have conversations with them, understand their needs and work for their betterment.

Speaking about global warming and climate change, President Murmu said that the whole world is struggling with these issues. There is an urgent need to take effective steps to solve these problems. She appealed to officers to fully implement steps taken by the Government of India for environment protection, to save our future.

The President said that officers of 97th Common Foundation Course are entering civil services in the Amrit Kaal of India's independence. In the next 25 years, they would play an important role in policy-making and its implementation for the all-round development of the country.

Referring to the 'Walk Way of Service' inaugurated today at the Academy - where every year, the nation building goals set by the officer trainees would be kept in time capsules, the President urged the officer trainees to always remember the goals they have set and be dedicated in achieving them. She added that when they open the time capsule in the year 2047, they would be proud and satisfied of having accomplished their goal.

The President appreciated the past and present officials of LBSNAA for their great dedication and hard work in moulding the brilliant minds of our country into capable civil servants. She expressed confidence that facilities inaugurated today including the new Hostel Block and Mess, Arena Polo Field would be beneficial to the trainee officers.

She said that the "Parvatmala Himalayan & North East Outdoor Learning Arena", the construction of which has started today would act as a knowledge base for civil servants and trainees regarding the Himalayas and North-East Region of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor