Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.72 cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 16 The Assam Rifles troopers have seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.72 crore in Mizoram 24 hours after the state police rescued 140 exotic animals and seized drugs worth Rs 34.18 crore and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on secret information, the Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation at Zotlang areas in eastern Mizoram's Champhai district and seized the foreign cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar.

The cigarettes were contained in 209 cartons.

An Indian national was arrested in this connection.

In another incident, Mizoram police arrested 27-year-old Myanmar national Thalianchi from Bawngkawn in Aizawl district and seized 10 gram of heroin, valued at Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

On Saturday, the Mizoram police in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department personnel intercepted three vehicles and rescued 140 wild animals, including 30 tortoises, 22 pythons, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings) and birds, in eastern Mizoram's Champhai district.

On Saturday, police also seized heroin weighing 6.836 kg valued at Rs 34.18 crore from a vehicle in Champhai district.

The police said that the consignment was concealed in 500 soap cases and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor