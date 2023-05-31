Foreign currency worth Rs 37 lakh seized at Trichy airport, 3 held

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 : Three passengers bound for Sharjah were apprehended and foreign currencies worth over Rs 37 lakh were recovered from Trichy International Airport, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) said on Wednesday.

Based on the intelligence inputs, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Trichy apprehended the three accused.

Upon searching them, foreign currencies US Dollars, UAE Dirhams and Saudi Riyals worth of Rs 37,93,845 were recovered and seized by the unit.

Further investigations are underway in the case.

