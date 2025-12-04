Forest destruction for illegal poppy farming causing Manipur's recurrent floods: Biren Singh

Imphal, Dec 4 Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that Manipur's recurrent floods are a direct consequence of large-scale destruction of forests for illegal poppy cultivation.

The former CM alleged that armed militants are involved in these illicit activities, clearing vast stretches of forest land to plant poppy and questioned why the forest officials are not taking any action against these illegal activities.

Singh, who quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, four days before the President's Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence.

Tagging a video, in a post on his X handle, he said: "This video recorded today shows why recurrent floods have taken place in the state. The footage shows poppy plantations at Kolten and Selsi Hill Ranges of IT- Road under T. Waichong Sub-division in Kangpokpi District."

"All our forest has been destroyed while we are trying to pull each other down. None of our leaders has spoken out against such wide-scale devastation. Why have officials of the Forest Department not taken any action against the perpetrators? It is suspected that armed militants are involved in these illicit activities. Unless we take concrete action, the state will face an existential crisis," Singh said.

Meanwhile, officials said that as part of ongoing anti-narcotics crackdowns, security forces have destroyed more than 800 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's mountainous districts in recent weeks, effectively foiling a large-scale attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores.

However, an aerial survey on November 24 detected over 700 additional acres of poppy plantations in Kangpokpi district alone, they said.

A senior Police official said that the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Manipur Police, in separate joint operations, have destroyed more than 800 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur's mountainous districts between November 11 and December 1, effectively foiling an attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores.

The illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur's six mountainous districts -- Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Senapati.

A senior police official said that 800 acres of destroyed illegal poppy cultivation had the potential to yield around 7,572 kg of opium, worth several hundred crores of rupees. During the operations, the security forces destroyed around 160 huts found at the sites of illegal poppy cultivation in six districts.

A large number of sacks of salt packets, huge quantities of fertilisers, several Roundup herbicides, a few spray pumps and pipes used in poppy cultivation were destroyed and burnt. The official said that such operations against the illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur will continue.

A Defence Spokesman said the intensive operation against the unlawful poppy farming was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, and the crackdown highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles and other forces to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities.

This successful operation reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Assam Rifles towards fostering a drug-free Northeast and contributing to long-term peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region, an Assam Rifles statement said.

In 2020, the security forces and the government agencies identified a staggering 8,057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed.

State politicians and officials said that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, along with the rising drug menace, is one of the major causes of the current situation. According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the paramilitary force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.

