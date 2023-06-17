Forester shot dead by poachers in Odisha's Similipal National Park

Bhubaneswar, June 17 A forester was shot dead by poachers inside the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Saturday.

This is the second such case of a forest official killed by poachers within a period of a month in Similipal, Asia's second-largest biosphere reserve and home to the Royal Bengal Tigers.

The deceased has been identified as Mathi Hansda.

He was killed during an exchange of fire between the poachers and forest officials at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

"During patrolling, our forest officials intercepted poachers near Gamuchhajharan camp under Barahakumuda section in Similipal sanctuary. The poachers opened fire at our staff and shot forester Hansda," said Sai Kiran D.N., deputy director of Similipal north wildlife division.

When the forester was rushed to Karanjia hospital, the doctor declared him brought dead, he said.

The forest officials seized a gun used by the poachers. After getting information from the forest officials, local police reached the spot.

Both forest and police officials are now conducting joint operations to nab the poachers, Sai Kiran informed.

On May 22, Bimal Kumar Jena, a 35-year-old forest guard, was shot dead by a group of poachers in Similipal.

Following this incident, a poacher was also killed by forest department officials on May 31.

The killing of two forest officials by poachers within a month raised concern among authorities.

