Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy resigns from Congress

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the last one from the undivided state N Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from the Congress party, five years after he joined the grand-old party. He is likely to join the BJP, reported The Indian Express.

Reddy, in a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote a one-line resignation letter, stating, “Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana.He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but returned to the Congress in 2018.Reacting to Reddy's resignation, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said that those who got everything from the party and finished the Andhra Pradesh Congress now leave for the BJP.