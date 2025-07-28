Former Himachal CM calls on PM Modi, seeks ‘area-specific’ relief package

New Delhi, July 28 With the loss pegged at over Rs 1,200 crore, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the damage caused in disaster-affected areas of the state while seeking an “area-specific’ relief package for rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister took detailed information about the damage and assured all possible support in reconstruction and rehabilitation in the disaster-affected areas.

Jairam Thakur said the Prime Minister was apprised that not only houses but also agricultural lands were washed away in the calamity that occurred on the night of June 30.

“Now people do not even have land to build houses. In such a situation, concessions should be given in the Forest Conservation Act to give them land so that the homeless people can be resettled in safe places,” a statement quoting BJP leader Thakur said.

He has also requested the Prime Minister to give an “area-specific’ relief package for rehabilitation and reconstruction, and to study the causes of repeated natural disasters in the state to avoid losses.

Thakur also thanked the Prime Minister for providing all possible support in the relief and rescue work. Thakur said the state has suffered a loss of more than Rs 1,200 crore. Out of this, more than Rs 1,000 crore has been incurred in the Seraj assembly alone.

On the night of June 30, a total of 42 people lost their lives in Seraj, Karsog and Nachan, and 29 people were from Seraj alone.

He said more than 500 houses were completely washed away, and 1,000 houses were damaged partially and, now not fit for living.

Besides, there has been heavy damage in Nachan, Karsog and Dharampur too. Syathi village in Dharampur was completely razed to the ground, and people are spending nights in the open.

“Therefore, a request has also been made to provide ‘area-specific’ relief package for rehabilitation and reconstruction,” said Thakur, the sixth-time legislator from Seraj in Mandi district.

He said natural calamities are recurring in many areas of the state. The Prime Minister has also been requested to study the causes of this so that repeated losses can be prevented.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor