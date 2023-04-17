Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Former CM and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has joined the Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru. He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He accused the BJP leadership of humiliating him and said that he will soon decide on his next course of action, whether to fight independently or with a party.

Shettar submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. His decision came after the BJP’s central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated in the candidate list this time.“Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As always, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me,” Shettar said on Twitter. Earlier, he said, “I’m going to tender my resignation as an MLA and also resign from the primary membership of the party. Later, I will decide on my next course of action, whether to fight independently or with a party. The ill-treatment and humiliation by senior leaders of the party has hurt me. My decision is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka.