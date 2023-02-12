Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to be airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Kerala's former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, will be shifted to Bengaluru on Sunday.He has recovered from pneumonia. The doctors treating him also said that there was no obstacle in taking him to any other hospital for follow-up treatment for pre-existing health problems.

Venugopal also said that Oommen Chandy will be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as decided by the Congress party. "He (Chandy) is a bit tired. The doctors say he is now free from pneumonia. I met him under the direction of the party president. He will be shifted to Bengaluru and AICC will make necessary arrangements for the travel and treatment," Venugopal told reporters.Meanwhile, Chandy Oommen, the son of the former CM, also confirmed that pneumonia has subsided and the Congress leader will be shifted to Bengaluru. He alleged that false propaganda was being carried out against his family in connection with his father's health. Even when he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia, there were false campaigns against the family. We don't have any issues with any sort of treatment. It's not right to spread fake news. I have all the medical records," he told the media. He said that the Congress party leadership was fully aware about all the matters and took the initiative to take Oommen Chandy to Germany for better treatment.