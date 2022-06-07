Former student held for threatening Gurugram school principal

Gurugram, June 7 A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening prinicipal of a school, in which he used to study, in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Bas Kusla village, here, police said.

The arrested identified as Pinku alias Golu had threatened the school principal Jai Singh on May 3, the police said.

A mobile phone used in the commission of crime has also been recovered.

During interrogation, the accused said that in 2019, he failed in Class 10 exams. So, he had a grudge against the principal."

"The accused had planned to threaten the principal of the school and as per the plan, he called the complainant from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case had been registered in this regard under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the

Farrukhnagar police station.

