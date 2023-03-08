Former Union Education Minister, Uttarakhand BJP chief visit CM Dhami's residence on Holi

Former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt on Wednesday visited CM's residence on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, the festival of enthusiasm and gaiety. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal that your life should be filled with the colors of happiness, prosperity and progress. #Holi2023"

Earlier on Tuesday, Pushkar Singh Dhami hosted a grand 'Holi Milan' function at the CM's residence.

CM Dhami drenched in the merriment of Holi was seen dancing to Pahari songs at the function.

It is not CM Dhami's first pre-Holi bash for this year, earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami celebrated the function with his mother and the local people at his residence in Khatima.

CM Dhami also took to Twitter to post a picture with his mother expressing his love and wrote, "Matri Devo Bhava Today at Nagra Terai, Khatima, applied Holi Tilak to 'Mataji' and seek her blessings. This affectionate blessing of Mother always gives me new energy to serve all the people of Devbhoomi."

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor