Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat falls ill while leading Cong protest

By ANI | Published: February 10, 2023 04:42 PM 2023-02-10T16:42:57+5:30 2023-02-10T22:15:02+5:30

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat suddenly fell ill while leading a demonstration against the

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat suddenly fell ill while leading a demonstration against the Uttarakhand government in Dehradun on Friday.

He along with other Congress workers was holding a demonstration against the alleged lathi-charge on and arrest of the state's unemployed youth by the police when he fell ill.

At the time of filing this report, the former Uttarakhand CM was being examined by doctors in an ambulance.

Further reports are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

