Four held for beating driver on suspicion of carrying beef in UP

Mathura (UP), March 23 The Mathura police have arrested four persons accused of beating up a driver of a pick-up van over suspicion of 'ferrying beef and smuggling cattle' in his vehicle in Raal village.

The suspects had also thrashed two other persons, suspecting them to be associates of the driver.

The accused, named in the FIRs - Bhola,26, Mangal,32, Bhola,20, and Naubat,35, were arrested from Raal village and will be produced in court later on Wednesday.

On Sunday night, Aamir was intercepted by some local residents and cow vigilantes over suspicion of "ferrying beef and smuggling cattle" in his vehicle. He was brutally thrashed by them.

Later, several videos went viral on social media that showed Aamir getting beaten up by two to three men with belts while his shirt had been ripped off.

However, during preliminary investigation, nothing, except some animal carcasses for which Aamir had a license, was found in the van, said police.

