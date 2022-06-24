Four held for embezzling 899 sacks of almond worth Rs 2 cr

Gurugram, June 24 A team of Gurugram police has nabbed four criminals for embezzling 899 bags of almond worth Rs 2 crore.

According to the police, on June 16, a complaint was filed by a man with the Bilaspur police station allegeing that a consignment of his company comprising 899 bags of almond was sent from Maharashtra to Delhi on June 12 which was supposed reach the national capital on June 14.

However, the vehicle carrying the bags didn't reach Delhi while the phone of the driver, Aabid, was also switched off. The GPS of the car was also turned off.

Subsequently, the police arrested Aabid from Alwar in Rajasthan while his associate Devender Sharma was arrested from near the Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza on June 21.

During questioning, Aabid disclosed that he had handed over 450 sacks of almond to Devender and the remaining 429 sacks to his other associates, Kasam Khan and Sabid.

Based on the information provided by Aabid, the police arrested Kasam and Sabid from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on June 23.

"The police have recovered 879 sacks of almond so far. Aabid is on three-day police remand, while Devender has been sent to judicial custody. Kasam had served jail term in 2015 in a similar case," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

