Four held in Punjab with 36.9 kg heroin

Chandigarh, April 12 Punjab Police have arrested four alleged smugglers after recovering 35 packets of heroin, weighing 36.9 kg, from their possession in Fazilka district, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Jaspal singh, Sukhdev Singh and Dyalvinder singh, all residents of Tarn Taran district. The police have also recovered two Sedan cars, which were used to smuggle in drug consignments from Rajasthan.

The DGP said that following inputs about the influx of large quantities of heroin from Rajasthan to Punjab, the police carried out an operation in the Lalo Wali village area, where four persons were waiting for someone.

On seeing the police party, the accused tried to flee but the police managed to apprehend them.

"During checking, the police recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing 24.295 kg, concealed in the enclosure of their car windows," the DGP said, adding that another chunk of 12 packets of heroin, weighing 12.620 kg, were recovered from the location disclosed by the accused.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range), Ranjit Singh Dhillon, said as per preliminary investigation, the accused were coming from Rajasthan after collecting the heroin consignment which was dropped from across the border using a drone.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said that further probe is on to find out more people involved in this module and also the Punjab-based receiver of the consignment.

