Four killed as bus collides with lorry in TN

Chennai, May 16 Four people were killed and many injured when a bus collided with a lorry on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

According to the local police, the bus lost control while trying to overtake a lorry and collided with it leading to the death of four people and injuries to several people.

The injured were admitted to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

Further details on the accident are awaited.

On Wednesday, four members of a family were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Mathuranthakam.

