Four nabbed for killing septuagenarian woman in Delhi

New Delhi, June 22 Delhi Police have arrested four men for killing a 72-year-old woman in East Delhi's Mandawali area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Monu Dedda alias Chacha (26), Phuspender Yadav alias Aaiya (18), Sarthak Nagar alias Laddu (19) and Vikas Chaudhary (20), all residents of Mandawali in Delhi.

The deceased was identified as Sudha Gupta, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura in Laxmi Nagar area.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that two calls were received on Tuesday that one woman had been stabbed by some boys.

"On reaching the spot under Railway Bridge, Mandawali, it was learnt that the woman had been rushed to Max hospital, however later she was referred to Metro hospital Preet Vihar. In the hospital, it was revealed that Sudha was admitted with injuries on the left parietal organ 'head and shoulder'," said the official, adding that the victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, the CCTV footages of hundreds of cameras and CDRs of several numbers were analysed by the team and ultimately three accused persons were identified.

"On the basis of technical surveillance, the team went to village Rithoj near Gurugram, Haryana and from a room near tubewell, four accused were apprehended," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

During interrogation, all the four confessed to the crime and disclosed that accused Monu Deddha came to know that the deceased Sudha has several plots in Mandawali area, if they kill her they can grab all the property.

"Monu told his plan to Sarthak, Pushpender, Vikas and all of them agreed to commit the offence. To execute their plan, they bought three awls/pokers from the area of Mandawali. On the day of incident, they followed the woman from her property near Shri Ram Chowk Mandawali, and they overpowered her under Railway Puliya, Mandawali and all four accused started piercing her with the pokers multiple times and ran away," said the DCP.

