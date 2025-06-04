Free Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: UIDAI Sets June 14 Deadline for Online Updates; Here's All You Need to Know

If you want to update your Aadhaar card for free then you have very short time left in your hand. The deadline to update your Aadhaar Card is till June 14. The Unique Identification Authority of India has given information in this regard. After June 14, for any kind of update, you will have to visit the Aadhaar registration center and pay a fee of Rs 50. As per the UIDAI rules, the Aadhaar card holder needs to update the identity proof and address proof after 10 years of Aadhaar registration. This is necessary to keep the Aadhaar record updated.

How to update the Aadhaar card online for free?

Visit the UIDAI website and go to the My Aadhaar portal. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card, verify it. After logging in, check the identity proof and address proof available there. If you want to make any corrections, click on the document update option. Select the documents you want to update and upload the clear document. The file you are uploading should be in JPEG, PNG, PDF format. The file should not be larger than 2 MB. Check your information once again, then click on the submit update request option.

Which documents need to be submitted?

Identity and address proof documents: Ration card, Voter ID card, Government issued identity card, Indian passport Identity proof documents: PAN card, Driving license, School mark sheet, School leaving certificate with photo, Government issued identity card without address Address proof documents: Recent electricity bill, water or gas bill (last three months), Bank or post office passbook, Rent agreement

How to update documents and in what format?

Documents will have to be uploaded online, updated in person at My Aadhaar portal or Aadhaar centre. Files can be uploaded in JPEG, PNG and PDF formats. Its size should be less than 2 MB. Visit Aadhaar enrolment centre for photo, fingerprints and other biometric updates.

All Aadhaar document updates must be completed offline at an enrolment center after June 14 and will incur a fee. Please update your Aadhaar details beforehand.