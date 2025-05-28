How to Apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card To Get Free Treatment Up to Rs 5 Lakh

The central govt has launched the scheme named Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme to provide substantial medical benefits for the citizen of India above 70 years of age. This free medical care is up to Rs. 5 lakh under this scheme regardless of their economic status. As per the report their are around 6 cr senior citizen who are eligible for the scheme and they are distributed across around 4.5 cr families.

The primary condition to be eligible for the scheme is the age must be above 70 year, as confirmed by the age mentioned in their Aadhaar card, irrespective of their economic status. Ministry of health department has released the video to show how to apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App and access Rs 5 lakh of free treatment.

How to Apply

Go to Play store download Ayushman App and login as beneficiary or as a operator Enter the Captcha, mobile number and complete the authentication process. Click on enroll senior citizen. Enter the Aadhar card no. to check if it already exits. Now, select the beneficiary to perform E-KYC and complete the process. Enter the mobile and Aadhaar OTP for verification. Click on okay to proceed Click photo for verification and fill the information.

After the whole process is done you can download your Ayushman Vay Vadana card.

