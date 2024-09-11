Free Fire Game Addiction: 17-Year-Old Boy Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor in Madhya Pradesh After Playing Online Game Late at Night

A 17-year-old boy who was addicted to the online game 'Free Fire', was jumped to death from the third floor of his residential building in in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday morning (September 11). The teenager was reportedly addicted to online games and had recently returned from Bengaluru city. This tragedy is the second suicide linked to Free Fire in Madhya Pradesh.

A day before taking the shocking step, the teenager had asked his mother about the consequences of falling from a height. He jumped from the building at around 4 am on Tuesday. A neighbour alerted his parents about the same at around 5 am on the same day and rushed him to the nearby hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Gwalior, where he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Pune: Online game addiction claims life of Talegaon resident.

According to the family, the boy used to work as a helper at a sweet shop in Bengaluru and returned to Morena on August 27. People in the locality noticed him playing Free Fire online games before the tragic incident. The Father of the boy said he played the game late at night till 3.20 am before going to the roof.

Family members reported that the roof was enclosed by a three-foot-high wall, making an accidental fall unlikely unless someone climbed over or was pushed. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident following the post-mortem.