Free travel for women in K'taka boosts temple tourism

Bengaluru, June 24 The Shakthi scheme for free travel by women launched by the Congress government in Karnataka, has also boosted temple tourism in the state.

During this weekend, lakhs of women have come out in large numbers to throng Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Buses from Bengaluru and all district headquarters are running in full capacity, with women are travelling in big groups.

Sources have said that the success of the scheme is proving to be a major setback for the BJP in the state as the party's stake as protector of the Hindu religion is being challenged.

BJP sources have said that members of their families are also availing free travel under the scheme, making it difficult to convince their kin against the ruling Congress.

During the monsoon, Hindu pilgrimage centres do not usually see a mad rush amid torrential rain.

Meanwhile, Stree Shakthi groups are organising the pilgrimage trips for women, some of which started early Saturday morning.

Some of the preferred destinations include Dharmastahala, Kukke Subramanya, Kollur, Mysuru Chamundeshwari hills, Savadatti Yallamma and Koodala Sangama.

The people are also visiting their family deities.

