Fresh floods in Assam affect over 1.90 lakh people

Guwahati, Aug 29 More than 1.90 lakh people across 17 districts in Assam have been affected by floods triggered by a fresh spell of rain, officials said on Tuesday, adding that there was also one fatality.

On Monday, a person fell into the flood waters in Sivasagar district's Demow area and died, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Meanwhile, the affected districts are Biswanath, Chirang, darang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

At least 522 villages in these districts are reeling under flood waters, with 8,000 hectares of crops destroyed.

The ASDMA said a total of 1, 90,675 people were affected in the 17 districts.

In four districts, the state administrations are operating 47 relief camps and 45 relief distribution centres.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat, while other major rivers like Subansiri and Dikhou have crossed the danger mark in Badatighat and Sivasagar, respectively.

An official said that more than 1.30 lakh domestic animals were also affected due to the deluge.

Meanwhile,18 places have reported road damages.

