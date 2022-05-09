From green energy to EU FTA, Modi discussed it all during Germany visit

New Delhi, May 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent visit to Berlin for the sixth Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) was extremely significant for the bilateral ties between the two nations. His meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz were crucial from the climate change perspective as well.

PMO India had tweeted: "Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages."

Germany pledged a monetary support of 10 billion euros to India to achieve its climate goals. Following their bilateral meeting, Modi and Chancellor Scholz agreed regarding common goals to fight against climate change.

India and Germany also decided to create a Green Hydrogen Task Force.

"India has shown to the world that green and sustainable growth is an article of faith for us by raising its climate ambition in Glasgow. Under this new partnership, Germany has decided to support India's green growth plans with an additional development assistance of 10 billion euros by 2030. For this I thank Germany and Chancellor Scholz," Modi had said.

"Considering our complementary strengths, we have also decided to create a Green Hydrogen Task Force. This will be very useful in enhancing the green hydrogen infrastructure in both the countries. Both India and Germany have long experience in development cooperation in other countries. Today, we have decided to combine our experiences and work on joint projects in third countries through trilateral cooperation. Our cooperation will provide an alternative to transparent and sustainable development projects for the developing world," he added.

Both leaders highlighted their commitment to an economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that safeguards the planet. They underlined their firm commitment to the objective of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and bolstering a just transition towards renewable energies.

They stressed that the economic recovery should further build a more resilient, environmentally sustainable, climate-friendly and inclusive future for all in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the national commitments by both countries under the Paris Agreement.

India and Germany welcomed the deepening of the strategic cooperation between India and the EU, particularly after the India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Porto in May 2021 and agreed to further strengthen it. They look forward to the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. The two sides expressed satisfaction on the launch of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, which will foster closer engagement in addressing challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security.

It is believed that Germany is trying to reduce its dependence on China, its strategic rival.

Scholz described India as a "central part" of Germany's plans for Asia.

"Look at the impact the current heat wave in India has had on its population, that is an indication of the impact climate change is having and that we have to do what we can to stop it," he said, speaking in German reported Hindustan Times.

The Green and Sustainable Development Partnership will intensify bilateral, triangular and multilateral cooperation and link it with the implementation of commitments under the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a joint statement.

Both sides stressed the significance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, recognizing the centrality of ASEAN.

Both governments welcomed the finalisation of the negotiations on the bilateral agreement between Germany and India on a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership as documented by today's initialling of the draft agreement in the English language. They agreed to take action to swiftly sign the agreement and bring it into force. They highlighted the importance of this agreement in facilitating two-way mobility of students, professional and researchers as well as addressing the challenges of illegal migration, the joint statement said.

India and Germany welcomed active people-to-people exchanges including among students, academia and professional work force. Both sides agreed to support each other's efforts to expand the internationalisation of their higher education systems, to interlink further the innovation and research landscapes of both countries, and to strengthen dual structures for Vocational Education and Training.

Germany and India expressed their satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the two countries in the field of education and skill development and intend to engage in further cooperation. Both Governments expressed their appreciation for setting up Digital preparatory courses (Studienkolleg) to enable selected Indian students to pursue undergraduate courses in German Universities.

The Indian government will encourage exchange of students and facilitate admission of German students in Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) under programmes like Study in India.

Both governments also welcomed efforts at university level to explore collaboration between Indian and German universities, like in the form of joint degrees and dual degrees.

