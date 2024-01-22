From Sonu Nigam to Uma Bharti & Sadhvi Rithambhara: Emotional Moments from 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event saw the presence of political leaders, chief ministers, ministers, holy seers, Bollywood stars, and industrialists, creating an atmosphere of great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour.

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, certain poignant moments emerged, capturing the emotional outpour from devotees and those integral to the Ram Temple struggle. Several videos surfaced, revealing the heartfelt reactions of eminent personalities during the inauguration, leaving viewers in awe of their deep devotion.

Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara in Tears

Hours before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara shared a heartfelt moment as they reached the temple premises. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, the duo was seen hugging each other, while their eyes were filled with tears. Both, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara have played a crucial role in the Ram Mandir movement that was started by the BJP in the early 90s.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara hug each other ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony today

PM Narendra Modi's Sashtang Pranam

Heartwarming visuals captured Prime Minister Modi lying down and touching his head at the feet of 'Bhagwan' Ram. The images, symbolic of PM Modi's deep devotion, went viral, underlining his reverence for 'Ayodhya Naresh' after an eleven-day fasting period.

Actor Manoj Joshi's Emotional Moment

During an interaction with the media, actor Manoj Joshi, known for his role in "Phir Hera Pheri," broke down in tears of unbridled joy. Poet Kumar Vishwas, in conversation with the media, witnessed the emotional moment, with Joshi's overwhelming response leading to a comforting hug from Vishwas.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Poet Kumar Vishwas says, "It is a moment of great fortune. People waited for 550 years for this moment...This is a festival of joy..."



Actor Manoj Joshi breaks down as he gets emotional while listening to him speak about pranpratishtha and Ram…

Singer Sonu Nigam's Emotional Response

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam became emotional after witnessing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Expressing his feelings, Nigam told ANI, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai." He had earlier performed 'Ram Siya Ram' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional; says, "...Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony was held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the ceremony.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.