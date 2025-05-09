Fuel and LPG Shortage at Stations in India? Indian Oil Says 'Ample Stock Available'

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) issued a statement on Friday, May 9, following reports of fuel shortages at several petrol pumps across the country. IOCL stated that fuel stocks are "ample" nationwide and urged consumers not to resort to panic buying. "Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying — fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets," the company said in its statement.

IOCL urged the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic buying. The company requested people’s cooperation in maintaining smooth supply operations and ensuring fuel availability at all outlets across India. "Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," IOCL said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This advisory was issued after several social media posts and videos surfaced showing long queues at petrol pumps, as people rushed to stock up on fuel amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The panic was triggered by ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a coordinated missile strike targeting terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On the evening of Wednesday, widespread panic buying was reported in parts of Punjab, particularly in border areas, where residents rushed to stock up on fuel and essential supplies. Fuel sales at local petrol pumps reportedly tripled amid growing public anxiety over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.