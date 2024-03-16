Fully Respect Supreme Court Order: Amit Shah on Electoral Bonds Verdict

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his full respect for the Supreme Court's ruling on electoral bonds, said that the scheme was implemented with the intention of eradicating black money from politics. Shah stated that instead of being discontinued, the electoral bonds program should have undergone enhancements to make it more effective.

Shah reiterated that the "one nation, one election" concept is a flagship initiative of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that its implementation would expedite development and put an end to repetitive expenditures.

Electoral bonds were introduced to end the influence of black money in Indian politics. Everyone has to accept the decision given by the Supreme Court. I fully respect the Supreme Court decision. But I feel that instead of completely scrapping the electoral bonds, it should have been improved, Shah said.

The Home Minister referred to the Congress, stating that leaders of the opposition party historically accepted political donations in cash. He highlighted that out of a donation of Rs 1,100, only Rs 100 would be deposited in the party's name, while the remaining Rs 1,000 would be retained by the individuals themselves.

Shah criticized the Congress, said that this system had been in operation for years within the party. Addressing criticisms of electoral bonds allegedly favoring the BJP, Shah mentioned a statement made by Rahul Gandhi, who labeled it as the largest extortion activity.

