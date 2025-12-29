'Further clarification needed': SC puts revised Aravalli Hills definition in abeyance, mulls fresh expert committee

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance its earlier directions prescribing a revised definition of the Aravalli Hills.

Observing that the expert committee’s report as well as the top court’s observations were being misconstrued, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said that further clarification was required before the recommendations or judicial directions could be implemented.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih, issued notice in the suo motu writ petition titled “Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues,” making it returnable on January 21.

"We deem it necessary that the committee recommendation and directions of this court be kept in abeyance. This stay shall remain in effect till the constitution of the (fresh) committee," the apex court ordered.

The CJI-headed Bench mulled constituting a fresh high-powered expert committee to holistically assess the recommendations of all earlier panels on the definition of the Aravalli range.

The proposed committee will examine whether regulated mining can be permitted in the 500-metre gaps between hills and, if so, what structural parameters would be required to ensure that ecological continuity is not compromised.

The apex court stressed that it must be assessed whether the 100‑metre elevation threshold is scientifically sound and if a detailed geological inquiry is needed.

During the hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed the bench that directives have already been issued to the Aravalli states to halt all mining activity.

The Centre’s second-highest law officer also clarified that directions are in place to ensure that no fresh mining licences are granted in the Aravalli region.

In its order, the Supreme Court also requested Attorney General R. Venkataramani and senior advocate P.S. Parmeswar to assist it, including on the composition of the proposed expert committee.

After the apex court, in an order passed on November 20, ruled that only landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more would be classified as Aravalli hills, widespread concerns were triggered over the protection of the ecologically fragile range.

Following protests across several districts of Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, and Alwar, against the approval of mining activities in the Aravalli mountain range, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change imposed a complete ban on the grant of new mining leases across the Aravalli landscape. It tasked the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) with identifying additional no-mining zones and preparing a comprehensive Management Plan for Sustainable Mining for the entire range.

