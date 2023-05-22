Futsal Tournament: Justice League wins for third time in row

New Delhi [India], May 22 : 'Justice League' by Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta won the Futsal Tournament for the third time in a row.

Justice League won the final match of the tournament by 5-1.

It defeated its opponent Goal Diggers in the match played on Sunday.

Justice Rajiv Shakdhar and Justice Mini Pushkarna graced the occasion.

Futsal is a football tournament organised by Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA). This Tournament was started in April and 61 teams participated in the tournament.

Justice League by Ramesh Gupta showed an impeccable performance and scored 42 goals in 8 games.

Advocate Arpit Batra, Manik Sachdeva, Amit Saxena, Rohan Sharma, Ansh Gupta, Shashwat Mishra, Vansh Manchanda, Satyam Bhatia, Ashish Sharma and Sanchi Shante played for Justice League.

The five-week-long Futsal league was organised under the leadership of Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, President DHCBA, Vice President Jatan Singh, Secretary Sandeep Sharma, Nagender Benipal, Joint Secretary, Rajat Manchanda, Bandana Kaur Grover and other office bearer of DHCBA.

With 61 teams participating, comprising more than 600 lawyers, and drawing in a crowd of many spectators, the league proved to be a grand celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The league kicked off on April 19.

The league's opening ceremony was a grand affair with esteemed high court judges, including Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Renowned comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi added humour and entertainment.

A traditional match between the DHCBA executive body team and judges marked the start of an unforgettable sporting extravaganza.

The league featured an array of remarkable teams reaching the end included "Justice League by Senior Advocate" Ramesh Gupta, "JS Shooters & JS Vices' by Jatan Singh "Apex", Shyam Strikers by Shyam Sharma" and, and the spirited "Goal Diggers."

On May 19, Justice League defeated Apex in the semifinals by 5-0.

Goal Diggers defeated Shyam Strikers by 4-1.

Advocates Arpit Rawat, Archit, Virat, Sahil, and Shrey played for Goal Diggers.

In the finals, trophies were given to the winner and runner-up teams.

