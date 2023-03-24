G20 meeting underway in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, March 24 A G20 meeting is underway in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Friday, with as many as 103 delegates from guest countries and international organisations in attendance.

The district administration has prepared extensively for the hospitality of guests, informed the Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

The delegates were received at the Mohanbari airport on Thursday.

They were welcomed with traditional Assamese 'gamosa' and dance performance by cultural groups.

They were later taken to a tea garden tour where they enjoyed the tea plucking process and tasting.

Apart from the delegates from the G20 members, nine guest nations Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain are also participating in the event.



