G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro station gates to remain shut from September 8-10

Delhi Metro: New Delhi will host the 18th G20 Summit next week at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The national capital is seeing extensive arrangements to welcome delegates from across the world, which includes 25 heads of state and global institution leaders.Delhi will be hosting the G20 Summit from September 8-10.

For Metro users, the Delhi Police has issued a set of guidelines.Gates of some metro stations will stay shut due to security reasons from September 8 to 10Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will be shut.According to the order issued by the police, traffic will be completely shut off at Moto Bagh, Bikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations. Passengers can neither enter nor exit the metro station at these metro stations. Meanwhile, the police have kept Dhula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations in the list of sensitive places. Along with this, the Supreme Court Metro Station, the nearest station to the venue, will remain completely closed.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro announced they will be selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said. These cards will be available in two categories -- one-day and three-day validity -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.The dedicated counters have been provided to "facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit," the official said.The one-day card will be available for Rs 200 while the three-day card will cost Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.