G20 Summit 2023: Time to walk together for global good, says PM Modi

Against the backdrop of significant disagreements surrounding the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on world leaders this Saturday to transform the global lack of trust into mutual confidence and explore fresh approaches to long-standing issues.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exuded confidence and said if the world could defeat Covid, it could also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war. It is time for all of us to walk together for global good," Modi said while addressing the 'One Earth' session of the G20 Leaders Summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.

But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the president of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to turn this global trust deficit into trust and confidence, Modi said. This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities, Modi said.

The prime minister told the gathering that it had become a people’s G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities. It has become the people’s G20 in India. Crores of Indians joined it, over 200 meetings were held in more than 60 cities of the country, Modi said.