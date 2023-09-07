G20 summit: Macron to arrive on Sep 9 on 2-day visit

New Delhi, Sep 7 French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on September 9 for a two-day visit to attend the G20 summit, according to official sources.

The G20 summit under India's presidency is scheduled to take place between September 9-10.

Sources further said that Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting likely over lunch at the end of the G20 summit on September 10.

The two had met in July, during Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day parade.

During his visit, Macron will have bilateral meetings with other world leaders, particularly with his Brazilian and Indonesian counterparts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Joko Widodo, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to the French Embassy in India.

Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the embassy prior to his departure from India. He will depart for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

The French President, through the G20 summit, will continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, official sources said.

