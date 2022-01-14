Gadkari approves draft to make 6 airbags compulsory for all vehicles that can carry upto 8 passengers

In order to improve road safety, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved a draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of six airbags compulsory in all motor vehicles that can carrying upto eight passengers.

The Union Minister announced this through a series of tweets on Friday.

"In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory," Gadkari tweeted.

"The Ministry had already mandated the implementation of the fitment of the driver airbag w.e.f 01st July 2019 and the front co-passenger airbag w.e.f 01st January 2022," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Gadkari said the decision has been taken to avoid and minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions.

"To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category. i.e two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever," Gadkari tweeted.

The minister further said "This will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicle."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor