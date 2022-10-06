Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express engine damaged after hitting cattle, four buffaloes killed

Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar station on Thursday, news agency ANI quoted Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant as saying.

The accident damaged the front part of the engine, he added. 3-4 buffaloes suddenly came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat, damaging the nose made up of FRP. However, no functional part got damaged. The train moved just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached on time at Gandhinagar. The incident occurred at 11:18 between Gairatpur-Vatva station. Railways trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle nearby track. The accident took place days after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gandhinagar and the PM also travelled on it from Gandhinagar to Kalupur station in Ahmedabad.