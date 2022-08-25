Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: History and significance of Ganeshotsav

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-days festival and preparations for this grand celebration are in full swing as the festival is round the corner. Ganeshotsav is being celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On this day, the deity is worshipped as the god of good fortune, prosperity and of wisdom. It is being believed that Lord Ganesh was born on Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

History

Lord Ganesha or Ganapati ji is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu religious texts, he is portrayed as having a human body with an elephant head and four hands. The ‘Mouse’ is the mount of Lord Ganesha.Ganapati ji is also known as Ekdanta, Vinayaka, Pillaiyar, Heramba, Eshanputra, Ganadhakshya, Manomay, Mahabala, Omkara, Siddhidhata, Uddanda, Vigneshwara, Yogadhipa, Uddanda, Rakta, Nadapratithishta, Vighnaharta, Vakratunda, Lambodara, Krishnapingaksha, etc. It is an annual 10-days festival and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, the devotees immerse the idol in the water body (we can also call it Ganesh Visarjan day). This year, the visarjan will be observed on September 09. During visarjan, the devotees also take out a procession and chant ‘ganpati bappa morya’. Apart from this, some devotees also perform the visarjan on the third, fifth or seventh day as per their family tradition.

Rituals

At homes, temples, or public places, the Ganesha idols are placed in exquisitely carved "pandals." Additionally, flowers, garlands, and lights are used to adorn the figurine. A priest chants mantras known as Pranapratishtha to bring life to the deity.The Ganesha idol is next sanctified in 16 distinct ways. Shhodashopachara is the name of this ritual.Religious music is sung or played, people dance to drum beats, and fireworks are fired as part of celebrations. While some devotees observe this festival at home, others go to pandals to worship Lord Ganesha. For prasad, we give Lord Ganesha, his favourite Modak, Pooran Poli, and Karanji.