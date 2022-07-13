Gang making fake IDs to help criminals elude the law busted

New Delhi, July 13 With the arrest of five people, including one woman, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has busted a gang, which was in nexus with Lawrence Bisnoi gang, and was facilitating criminals to escape from the clutches of law by making forged IDs, Aadhaar cards, and passports for them.

The five accused were identified as Rahul Sarkar, 27, Arjit Kumar, 55, alias Ajeet Diwan alias Ajit Kumar alias Tony alias Mahesh alias Sidhu Paji, Navneet Prajapati, 33, Somnath Prajapati, 33, and a 27-year-old woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Benita Mary Jaiker said they had received credible input regarding the movement of Sarkar who was in contact with members of the Bishnoi gang.

"The information was further developed, a trap was laid and the accused Sarkar nabbed and later arrested," she said.

On interrogation, clues about his gang was revealed and his accomplices, Arjit Kumar, Navneet Prajapati, Somnath Prajapati and a woman were also apprehended.

During the course of interrogation, Sarkar disclosed that he was in touch with criminals, especially with members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and disclosed that he helped Bishnoi's nephew Sachin Thapan in making his passport on the basis of forged documents.

He revealed that he came in contact with Arjit Kumar through the arrested woman, who asked him to get an Indian passport prepared with any forged ID.

Approximately, a year ago, Sarkar prepared his forged Voter ID and Aadhaar in the name of Tilak Raj Toteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi from the fourth arrested accused Navneet, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, and on the basis of that Aadhaar card, he obtained a Voter ID Card in advance for the purpose of forgery.

According to the police, this Aadhar was prepared by him with the help of his associates, the two Prajapatis.

"Toteja was the previous land ord of the property, which is at present in the possession of accused Sarkar's family. The electricity bill is still in the name of Tilak Raj Toteja. From here, he got an idea to create his ID with intention to commit forgery in future," the DCP said.

