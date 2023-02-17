Gang of sextortionist busted, five arrested from Bharatpur, Mewat

New Delhi, Feb 17 With the arrest of five men, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of sextortionist operating from Mewat region.

Khurshid Khan, Raman, Murari, Kaluram and Vikram Jatav had duped several people of crores of rupees. The gang members have withdrawn four crores from different ATMs in Bharatpur and Mewat in the last six months.

According to police, a complaint from a businessman Sushil Gautam was received at Cyber Cell, Crime Branch saying that he received a video call from a girl on 'Whatsapp', who undressed herself and asked the complainant to take off his clothes too.

"Thereafter, the complainant received a phone call from a person, who posed himself as Inspector Vikram Rathore from Crime Branch, Delhi Police and extorted money on pretext to block the complainant's obscene video on social media," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"Later, the complainant was told that the girl who had called the him had died by suicide in Rajasthan and that the matter has now become complicated with murder case to be registered against him," said the Special CP.

In the sequence of incidents, the accused had extorted a total sum of about Rs 5,79,500 from the victim.

"To crack the case and arrest the accused, a police team was formed. The team collected information and analysed details of more than 50 mobile phone numbers and more than 10 bank accounts and also scanned CCTV footage of more than 50 ATMs. It was established that the accused gang was operating from Mewat and Bharatpur," said the Special CP.

Police after raids at Mewat and Bharatpur nabbed all the five accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Raman is the main conspirator. The other accused Khursid and Murari used to withdraw money from different ATMs and further used to supply the money to the accused Raman after keeping their commission.

"Raman is a habitual cyber offender, who has previously been involved in similar types of crime. He has purchased a swift car, plot and agricultural land with the extorted money," said the official.

"Vikram Jatav and Kaluram used to provide his bank accounts for cheating," said the official.

