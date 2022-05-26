Gang-rape accused injured in police firing in Assam's Kokrajhar

One among three accused who were arrested for their alleged involvement in a gang-rape incident, was injured in police firing when he snatched a pistol from a police officer and tried to open fire at police personnel in Assam's Kokrajhar district. The incident took place in the Salakati area in the Kokarajhar district on Wednesday night. Police on Wednesday arrested three youths who allegedly raped a 16-year-old minor girl. The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three accused persons on Monday evening under the Salakati police outpost in Kokrajhar district while she was on her way back home from a shop. According to police, the prime accused Md. Afruddin Islam was being taken to a place where he had hidden a mobile phone with which he filmed the entire act when the other two accused were raping the minor girl. Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district said, "We had arrested three accused in connection with the gang-rape incident that occurred three days back." During interrogation, police got information that the prime accused Afruddin Islam had filmed the entire act when his co-accused raped the girl and he had hidden the mobile in someplace.

"When the police team went to recover the mobile phone, he snatched a pistol from a police officer and tried to fire on police personnel and tried to escape from the area. Other officers of the team shot two rounds at his leg. Immediately he was re-captured and admitted at RNB civil hospital in Kokrajhar," said Surjeet Singh Panesar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor