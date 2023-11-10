Gang rape section added to BHU molestation case

Varanasi, Nov 10 The Varanasi police has added Sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture with intent to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the IIT-BHU molestation case that was registered on November 2.

The step comes after the woman student, who was allegedly molested and disrobed by three-bike borne men on the IIT-BHU campus, alleged that the accused touched her private parts.

She made the allegation in her statement recorded before the magistrate and police.

“The sections have been added on the basis of the statement. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

Station officer, Lanka police station, Shivanand Mishra is investigating the case.

Based on the complaint by the victim2, the police had initially registered a case against three unidentified men under Sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach of peace) of IPC and under provisions of the IT Act at the Lanka police station, according to the police.

Police said the B. Tech student in her complaint had alleged that three bike-borne men intercepted her when she, along with her friend, was on the campus over 100 metres from the Karman Bir Baba temple.

She alleged they held her friend, disrobed her and also made a video of the entire incident.

They also threatened the victim that they would upload the video on social media platforms.

Freeing herself from the clutches of the molesters, she ran to the house of a professor for safety.

The professor helped her and later she lodged the complaint.

On Wednesday, she recorded her written statement before the magistrate and police.

