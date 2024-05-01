Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused and Key Aide of Lawrence Bishnoi Killed, Say Reports

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar the mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder case has been killed in the United States. According to reports, he was gunned down by y rival gang members of Dalla Lakhbir gang, claimed News18 report. According to preliminary reports, the gangster was shot dead at Hotel Fairmount in Calafornia.It was long believed that the fugitive gangster Goldy Brar was in Canada. He was also among Canada's 25 most wanted. Goldy Brar's name cropped up as the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.

The singer was allegedly killed on the instructions of Brar on May 29, 2022.The rivalry between the gangs reportedly escalated following Moosewala’s murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa on 29 May, 2022.Lawrence Bishnoi gang had initially claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. However, Brar later admitted to the crime during a televised interview where he said that Moosewala’s alleged role in the killing of Lawrence’s associate, Vicky Midukhera, compelled him to carry out the crime.

Brar confessed to masterminding the murder and purportedly dispatched six gunmen from Haryana and Punjab to execute the plan. With Bishnoi in the jail, it was believed that Brar was the one running and coordinating on the activities of the gang from Canada. He had access to the vast network of shooters that the gang had and also used to use his clout for activities such as extortion and illegal arms supply, according to the officials.