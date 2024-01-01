Centre Declares Gangster Goldy Brar Terrorist Under UAPA

In a significant development, the central government declared notorious gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday. A notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that Goldy Brar is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, supported by cross-border terror agencies.

The Home Ministry stated that Goldy Brar has been involved in multiple criminal activities, including killings, making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and publicizing these acts on various social media platforms.

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. pic.twitter.com/9Ea9R6VlQ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

Goldy Brar gained notoriety during the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and subsequently, his name emerged in various cases. These include an alleged demand for a 50 lakh ransom from rapper Honey Singh, participation in a gang-related violent conflict resulting in casualties, and smuggling weapons from Pakistan into India. These incidents have raised suspicions of external orchestration of criminal activities in India. Goldy Brar himself claimed responsibility for these incidents via social media.

A deep friendship between Goldy Brar and notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been noted. While Bishnoi is currently incarcerated, Goldy reportedly operates freely abroad.

Originally from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Goldy Brar, born in 1994, deviated from his family's law enforcement background to embrace a life of crime. After the murder of his cousin Gurlej Brar, he chose a criminal path and has since been implicated in several incidents. Goldy obtained a student visa and fled to Canada, from where he has orchestrated criminal activities in Punjab. Multiple cases have been registered against him in the state, leading to the issuance of a red-corner notice.