Gangster Mukhtar Ansari alleges slow poisoning, seeks court intervention

Lucknow, March 22 Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has filed an application in the Barabanki court, seeking proper medical examination and alleging slow poisoning by the Banda prison staff where he is presently lodged.

Ansari had to appear before the court through video conferencing from prison in a case on Thursday but he skipped video conferencing citing poor health.

Ansari's lawyer Randhir Singh Suman appeared before the court and submitted an application on behalf of his client.

In the application, Ansari alleged that on March 19, he was given poison in food resulting in pain in his limbs.

"Around few days ago, my food was poisoned," alleged Ansari in the application.

He has sought setting up of a medical board for his examination.

The court has fixed March 29 as next date of hearing.

