Gangster nabbed in Malviya Nagar

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a notorious gangster after a brief encounter in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday.

The police said that the gangster Yunus Badri is a member of the Mewat-based gang of robbers.

According to police, Yunus is involved in nine criminal cases including assault on police, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, threatening, arms act, and Cow Slaughtering Act in Delhi.

The police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with two live cartridges and one empty shell fired by the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor