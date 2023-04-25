Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan to be released from prison soon following amendment in rules

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 : Gangster-turned-politician and ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh, convicted in the murder of the Gopalganj district magistrate, will soon walk out of jail after the Bihar government amended the prison rules which would allow the release of the former MP and 26 others.

Meanwhile, Anand Mohan Singh who is out on 15-day parole for his son's wedding took a dig at BJP and said, "In Gujarat, some convicts of Bilkis Bano case have been released. That too happened due to the pressure of Nitish-RJD?"

"I will return to jail after the ceremonies here and when release orders come, then I will call you all," he said.

On Monday, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding releasing 27 prisoners including Former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh from jail.

According to the official notification, 27 prisoners, who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail, have been ordered to be released.

Anand Mohan Singh, the former MP and murder convict, is serving a life sentence in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Earlier in November, Anand Mohan was serving lifetime imprisonment in Saharsa jail in a case of lynching the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnayya.

As per reports, the case pertains to 1994. Krishnayya was killed when his car was attacked during the funeral procession of a gangster Chotan Shukla. Anand Mohan was part of the procession, and Muzaffarpur police had charge-sheeted him for provoking the supporters to commit the crime.

