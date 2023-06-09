"Garibi Hatao slogan given by Indira Gandhi 52 years ago but...": Mandaviya hits out at Congress

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 9, : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that despite former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi coining the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty) years ago, for the last 52 years, Congress has exploited the poor only for their vote bank.

"Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi coining the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty) years ago. But despite that for the last 52 years, Congress has exploited the poor only for their vote bank," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

However, now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concrete steps are being taken towards the upliftment of the poor, the Health Minister asserted pointing out that today the poor know that the Prime Minister will come to their support.

The Union Health Minister was speaking at the inauguration of two health centers under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) at CGHS Wellness Centres at Panchkula and Chandigarh, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following the inauguration, Mandaviya said that it has been the priority of the Prime Minister to provide good health facilities to all citizens. "It is the responsibility of the government to provide good health facilities to the citizens," he said.

"Modi Government is completing 9 years of governance. In these 9 years, the number of cities with centres has reached 80. We are working to take CGHS Wellness Centres to 100 cities in the days to come," the Union Health Minister said.

Earlier the CGHS beneficiary pensioners used to complain about the lack of CGHS centers, Mandaviya said. "Before 2014, only 25 cities in India had the facility of CGHS Health and Wellness Centers. Now its number has increased to 80, it will be increased to 100 in the coming days," he said.

Mandaviya said that the CGHS will start more services for the beneficiaries in the coming days. "We are going ahead in the direction to provide e-RUPI vouchers in the coming days. The beneficiaries will have e-RUPI vouchers in their account," he said.

"If the person is referred for a test in the hospital, the facility of e-rupee voucher can be used to pay by swiping the card," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor