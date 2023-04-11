Garuda Aerospace becomes first Indian company to avail agri-drone subsidy

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Garuda Aerospace, a Made in India drone startup, has become the country's first company to receive a subsidy for making agri-drones, as a part of the government's efforts to promote the use of agricultural drones.

Under this, Garuda Kisan Drones were given to eight farmers at an event held in Pune. Drone distributors from across Maharashtra were present at the event.

Vishnu Salve, Director of Maharashtra State Agriculture Department said at the event, "We congratulate Garuda Aerospace for becoming the first drone company to avail the Agri Drone Subsidy for eight farmers who have chosen to purchase DGCA-approved Type Certified Garuda Kisan Drone. Your innovative technologies and solutions have effectively assisted and benefited numerous farmers across Maharashtra and the country".

"Your commitment to improving crop yield, reducing crop damage, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices has positively impacted the entire farming community," he added.

DGCA-approved Garuda Kisan drones for farmers can manage and monitor crop health, and detect and identify areas that require water or fertilizer. They can also be used to spray pesticides and fertilizers on crops, cutting down on manual labour and increasing efficiency.

As a result of this subsidy, Garuda Aerospace will expand its operations and make its drones more accessible to farmers across the country.

Speaking on the initiative Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace said, "We are thrilled to be the first company to receive this subsidy for our agricultural drones. Our drones have already proven to be a game changer in the agriculture sector, and this subsidy will enable us to reach even more farmers throughout India. Drones in agriculture are still in their early stages in India, our vision is to transform and promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector."

This subsidy is just one of many initiatives launched by the government of India to support the development of India's drone industry. This is expected to benefit farmers not only by making their jobs easier and more efficient but also to increase agricultural productivity and reduce food waste.

"On behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Maharashtra, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Garuda Aerospace. We appreciate your dedication to using DGCA-approved Type Certified drones and DGCA-approved RPTO expertise to assist farmers in enhancing our crop yield and promoting sustainable agriculture practices. Your efforts are critical to our nation's food security and economic growth, and we applaud your commitment to supporting the farming community," a farmer named Rushikesh Raut told .

This initiative is aimed at encouraging the use of agricultural drones in India to benefit small-scale farmers. The government is trying to encourage the adoption of this technology and help farmers to improve their yields and reduce costs.

The Agri-Drone Subsidy is a significant step forward for Garuda Aerospace and the drone industry as a whole. Garuda Aerospace, with government support, has the potential to significantly impact the agricultural sector and help India become a leader in drone technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor