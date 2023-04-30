Gas leak incidents that made headlines in past one year

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 30 : The gas leak from a chemical plant in Ludhiana's Giaspura area in which at least 11 people were killed on Sunday has reminded people of many such incidents over the past one year.

The following is a jog-back to the incidents resulting from poisonous gases seeping into the air.

1. Ammonia gas leak in Haryana's Jhajjar

A gas leak was reported at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on April 28, 2022, in which no one was injured or affected. The leakage of ammonia was reported from a 'Kathha' making factory.

2. Vishakhapatnam's laboratory gas leak

On June 3, 178 women workers fell ill following a gas leak at the laboratory in Atchutapuram of Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam. The workers fell sick after they inhaled the poisonous gas that leaked at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

3. Balaghat gas leak

Five people died due to the leakage of poisonous gas in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on June 8, 2022.

4. Andhra gas leak

As many as 121 women workers were affected after gas was leaked in a garment factory in Andhra's Anakapalle district on August 3, 2022.

5. Odisha's Balasore prawn plant

On September 28, 2022, 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district. The workers who came in contact with the gas complained of a burning sensation in the throat, nose and respiratory tract. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

6. Ammonia gas leak in Aligarh

On September 29, an incident of ammonia gas leak at a meat factory in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was reported in which 50 people were rushed to hospital.

7. Kasturba Government College chemical gas leak in Hyderabad

On November 18, at Hyderabad's Kasturba Government College, 25 students suffered from giddiness after a gas leak in a college lab.

8. Ammonia gas leak at Kamalgazi Pepsi plant in West Bengal

On November 21, an ammonia gas leak was reported from the Kamalgazi Pepsi plant in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in which no one was injured or affected.

9. Ammonia gas leak in Kakdwip ice factory in West Bengal

On November 25, two local residents in West Bengal's Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas fell sick after they came in contact with ammonia gas which was leaking from an ice plant.

10. Chlorine gas leakage in Swimming pool in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Ten students aged between 8 to 14 years fell ill following chlorine gas leakage in a municipal swimming pool in Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh on December 7. The accident took place in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swimming Pool while the children were practising in the pool.

